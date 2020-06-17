The Rockford Minister’s Fellowship calls on the city for change and reform

The Rockford Minister’s Fellowship releases a list of recommendations to help create equal opportunities for everyone and reform the criminal justice system.

"We stand ready to work with the city, county, and business entities to help transform our city and try to get rid of our racism,” said Rev. Louis Malone, pastor of St. Luke Baptist Church.

The list includes expanding mass transit, providing employment opportunities to non violent offenders and clear consequences if police abuse their power,” said President of Rockford Minister’s Fellowship Rev. Maurice West.

Religious leaders say they agree with many of the demands made by Rockford Youth Activism, but not all.

“We do stand with the chief,” said Malone. “We feel like he’s doing a good job with this community and bringing the crime rate under control, and we stand with him in that effort,” said Malone.

Here’s the list of The Rockford Minister’s Fellowship’s demands:

1. The City of Rockford, Winnebago County, RPS 205, and RPD should revamp their hiring practices to address the disparity in hiring African Americans and other minorities. The establishment of the role of “minority recruiter” can be a step in the right direction.

2. The Rockford Mass Transit District and other mass transit agencies should revamp/expand their services provided so that job opportunities by the major employers in the region can be reached by all regional residents.

3. Winnebago County and the City of Rockford should provide employment opportunities for non-violent returning ex-offenders. Our city and county must commit to a pathway toward gainful employment for ex-offenders coming back to our region. In addition, we would like the business community throughout the county to commit to hiring more minorities so that we can begin to retain the talent already present in our region.

4. We call on Winnebago County officials to make deep revisions to the criminal justice system in the areas of medical needs for the jail population, especially in light of COVID19, bail reform, and funding of the public defender’s office.

5. We call for the City of Rockford to pursue funds set aside by the State for Solar Installation Training programs for Rockford residents. Further, we want to ensure that minority residents have the opportunity to pursue employment in this field.

6. There must be clear consequences for abuses of police power, and justice for families and communities who have been harmed by police violence. Transparency is vitally important in this area and needs to be improved. This should be a part of the Collective Bargaining Agreements. This applies to all police and sheriff agencies in our region including Federal departments working in our area.

