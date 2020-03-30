The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau launches a new webinar series to help those in the hospitality and tourism industry navigate decisions during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau launches a new webinar to help professionals in the tourism and hospitality during this coronavirus outbreak.

It's called 'Lunch Chat' where a variety of professionals meet over Zoom and share their expertise on different topics people in the industry may be facing.

"When you see restaurants closed and venues closed and concerts closed that has a huge financial implications for those businesses and organizations their employees their suppliers," said RACVB President John Groh.

Some upcoming topic include unemployment resources, financing and grants and communication and marketing.

All webinars are free and open to the public to listen. To view the list of topics and register visit www.gorockford.com/lunchat.