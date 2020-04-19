The Cave in Byron gives back to first responders

On this day two years ago the lives of many changed, when The Cave in Byron Illinois burned to the ground, but a new partnership has changed the meaning of this anniversary.

"Buy one meal and the officers or first responders get one free," Byron resident Kristi Bowman said.

Workers are remembering that trying time but residents, and first responders are saying thank you for remembering them.

"I appreciate them doing this because I don't want to lose these businesses in this town," Byron resident Cindy Storz said.

"It's just nice to know that you are appreciated especially with the way certain first responders are dealt with on a day to day basis,” Byron police officer Robert McNeely said.

Owner of The Cave Matt Pendergrass says the past few months have been difficult for him and his employee's, but turning the anniversary into a way to give back lifted spirits, and brought in more business than anticipated.

"The kitchen behind me it's not very big. It's not made to do 190 orders in 90 minutes, and we created quite the mess today but we got through it thank goodness," Pendergrass said.

In less than two hours of being open The Cave had to stop taking orders, due to high demand, and because of this the donation might spread to more than just first responders.

"We might partner up with some non for profit food agencies up in Rockford whether it Miss Carly's or the Northern Illinois Food Bank and I might just work with them next week when we have all the numbers together and we might just split it in half and cut them a check as well," Pendergrass said.

