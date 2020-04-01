Bringing the clinic to the patients. The Anticoagulation Clinic at SwedishAmerican has shifted its plan in order to ensure the safety of its patients.

Those who require routine lab monitoring and medication dose adjustments will now get those services from their car, rather than going into the hospital.

Ammie Hodges, the supervisor of the Anticoagulation Clinic at SwedishAmeican, says this is just another measure to keep patients safe.

"Our patients all have comorbid conditions, most of them that would put them at a higher risk of severe illness if they do contract COVID-19 so we really tried early on to adjust our process to protect our patients." Hodges said.

