Testing to continue at the UIC college of medicine Rockford.

Winnebago County health leaders explain how more than 2,100 tests completed at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford went missing.

The University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford is the fifth drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the state of Illinois.

"A week and a day I've been waiting for negative results. I have got no response whatsoever," said a patient tested for COVID-19.

That Winnebago County Resident visited last month to be tested for COVID-19 so she could return to her job.

"I work in the medical field but not on the frontlines. I needed to be tested to be able to return to my workforce," the patient said.

The resident says she was supposed to get her results within three days, it's been eight.

"There should be an investigation as to what went horribly wrong," the patient said.

On Wednesday county officials reported the missing tests.

"It had to do with the state and the agreement they brought to the lab that they brought online to do the testing. That was a new lab and the difficulty they are having is in the electronic lab reporting," said Winnebago County Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.

Martell initially suspended testing at the college of medicine because of the problems. But now a different lab will take over. Martell says results should come soon.

"We have manifest, meaning a listing of everyone who's been tested, we have the test number that went with that so we will at least get paper copies as quick as we can," Martell said.

If you have concerns about your test results call the COVID-19 hotline. You'll need to provide your name, as well as the time and date you were tested. Someone will confirm with you about how long it will take for your results.