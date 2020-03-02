Test Tornado Drill to be Conducted Tuesday

You may hear tornado sirens blaring in many Stateline communities Tuesday, but there's no cause for alarm. At 10:00am on the first Tuesday of every month, many counties and municipalities choose to test their tornado sirens. That test will run as scheduled Tuesday, but there'll be additional activities taking place as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week in the State of Illinois.

There's a noteworthy change in 2020 compared to years past, in that there will be no test tornado warning issued Statewide. Instead, at 10:00am, a special tornado drill message will be posted on the Facebook and Twitter pages of all National Weather Service offices that serve Illinois. The goal, as stated by the National Weather Service, is to have as many people like, share, and retweet the message as if it were a real warning, in order to reach as many people as if an actual tornado were occurring.

This is a prime opportunity to review and practice your severe weather plan, or, at the very least, ask yourself the following; "Where would I take shelter if a tornado were approaching me right now?" It's also good practice to check and replace the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio. Just as we encourage folks to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors when we change our clocks, making sure your weather radio is properly equipped can be a potentially life-saving measure.