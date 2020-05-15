Ten Hononegah seniors honored with scholarship and parade

A volunteer group committed to local businesses, the youth and our community honor ten Hononegah seniors with a scholarship and parade this morning.

Elev815 awarded the ten graduating seniors each with a $500 college scholarship and a parade through the community. Elev815 is a new non-profit organization in its first year. It says the money was pooled together through fundraising and donations. Elev815 president Tori Brown said applicants were interviewed through Zoom meetings. She said she wanted to make it special instead of just sending a check in the mail.

"College, obviously, is a huge expense. We were looking at, we've got community colleges, technical colleges, the regular four-year colleges. So we have a little of all that in our recipients. $500 isn't a ton, but every little bit helps."

Congratulations to Trevor Diemil, Molly Frasier, Faith Gomez, Isabelle Insko, Jacob Link, Hope Markley, Rylie Martinett, Allie McClarty, Morgan Seymour, and Dominick Welte.