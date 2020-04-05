Temperatures rising means we turn a bit more active, main severe threat to stay south

As our temperatures go up with an approaching warm front, our pattern will also turn a bit more active. However, it looks as of now that the main severe weather threat for Tuesday will miss the Stateline.

Temperatures are going to continue climbing on Monday, with forecast highs near 60° and some spots getting a tad above that. These nice temperatures will continue for a few days following Monday and will also come with a few rain chances in there.

As a warm front will continue moving towards the Stateline on Monday, this will spark off a few showers and rumbles of thunder on Monday. These will come in the late afternoon and early evening hours before becoming more widespread in the late evening and into the overnight hours.

This is when we'll receive the most rain, with some scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday. Our temperatures will climb well into the 70s by the afternoon with a chance for storms to follow. If you see the severe risk graphic below, you'll notice that the Stateline is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Tuesday. This will be for the evening hours mainly, where a thunderstorm or two is possible.

Luckily, our current thinking is that the severe threat for the Stateline will be relatively low for the Stateline. The stronger parts of the storms will remain well south of our region.

After this, we'll be dry for one more mild day on Wednesday until another front moves through the region at night. This will come with a few showers and a rumble or two of thunder and then big temperature drop. Our temperatures will tumble into the 40s very quickly for Thursday and Friday and unfortunately, the chance for below normal temperatures here in the Stateline are high going through the next two weeks into April.