Teenager charged with murder, armed robbery at Rockford Stop-N-Go, 2nd man faces weapon charge

A 17-year-old juvenile from Rockford has been charged with first degree murder of a 21-year-old​ from Rockford during an armed robbery that took place at a Stop-N-Go store on Charles Street late Saturday.

At a press conference Monday, Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says that Daiffean Davis will be charged as an adult in the murder. Davis also faces charges of armed robbery and felony murder during an an armed robbery.

20-year-old Avontay Murphy of Rockford was also charged with unauthorized sale of a firearm and no valid FOID.