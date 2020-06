A teenager was struck by gunfire in Rockford on Monday morning.

The 17-year-old was struck at the 2400 block of Benderwirt before 10:30 a.m, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The investigation has now moved to the 1200 block of N. Rockton Avenue in Rockford as of 11 a.m. Monday.

The Rockford Police Department has no further details at this time, according to their Twitter account.

This is a developing story.