N.C. teen accused of ‘doing donuts’ in cemetery, damaging headstones, grave plots

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A teen has been charged for destroying several graves with a vehicle.

The cemetery was damaged by a vehicle doing 'donuts.' (Source: WECT/Gray News)

Christian Quinn Walters, 19, has been charged with desecration of a gravesite in excess of $1,000 and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Deputies were called to investigate after a vehicle reportedly did “donuts” in a Chadbourn cemetery, causing at least $3,000 in damage.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Bellvue Cemetery, located on Clarendon Chadbourn Road, just before 5 p.m. Monday.

“Deputies learned that possibly two males were driving a Tahoe in circles, damaging the cemetery property, including grave plots, headstones and floral arrangements,” the spokesperson said.

Many community members who have loved ones buried in the cemetery saw the damage for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

“It just hurts my heart so bad to know that someone disrespected our loved ones. It makes me feel like crying, that’s all I have to say. It’s just so disrespectful and it hurts my heart,” said May Kelly.

The sheriff’s office says the case is still under investigation and further charges may be pending.

