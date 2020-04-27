Technology could help track social distancing

Social distancing a term that's changed the way people across the country live amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent Wallet-Hub survey says Illinois is the 8th easiest state for social distancing.

"There's always room for improvement on social distancing, six feet is a little bit further than maybe you might think," Family Physician with SwedishAmerican Eric Trautman said.

Tracking efforts of social distancing is being done through technology, specifically smartphones. Heat maps track people's movements based on the location of their device.

"What we're told by the folks who do this sort of research is that this is one way to really curb the proliferation of an infection," Professor of Media Studies at Northern Illinois University David Gunkel said. "This information is not anything new, we all do it all the time for the sake of convenience, but now we're having it done for the sake of safety."

Technology may also play a key role in stopping the spread of the virus, by helping people determine if they've been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"The solution here is what's called digital contact tracing, which is to use smartphones, a device most of us carry in our pockets or our purses as a tool for contact tracing and doing it automatically as opposed to manually," Gunkel said.

