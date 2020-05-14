Teachers battle student participation in distance learning

Physically entering a school building might be done for the year, but the lessons are not over yet. Students switched to E-Learning about two months ago, and now teachers and principals are trying to keep the class participating.

"What does it look like for us to really prepare kids to learn in this manner," asks West Middle School Principal Maurice Davis. "It's not an easy thing to measure the true engagement of a student. We can look at participation, and [ask] is this kid doing what we're asking them to do?"

RPS 205 school leaders can monitor how many times a student logs into the online system. They can also tell how long that student is on the site for, and see if they are present in Zoom class meetings.

"It helps us in terms of gauging okay did this lesson work? Did these things work for kids this week," says Davis. Participation at West Middle School was 62 percent this week. That's a slight increase from the 58 percent last week. Davis says the average is in the 60's.

He also says it's easier to see when a student disengages while they're in a classroom, and teachers can easily intervene. He acknowledges how difficult it is to get a student back on track from a distance learning standpoint. Davis also says there needs to be some level of parent involvement, too.

"In the conditions that we're in, and the situation we're in right now there are other things happening in the home as well. I don't take that lightly," he explains. "For a parent to have to serve as employer, or employee and teacher as well, it's a really tough situation to be in."

Yet he says if parents have basic knowledge of what E-Learning is and how it operates, he believes kids will continue to engage throughout the end of the year.

"Learning is evolving, and it's changing," he tells 23 News. "And when you have a condition like we're in right now, you have to able able to continue to meet the needs of students. And it means we're going to think outside the box."