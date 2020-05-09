Teacher receive gifts from students in a surprise parade

A fifth grade teacher received a special honor Saturday not from her school, but from her students.

Bianca Sutherland teaches 30 kids at Saint Rita and the families of those kids say she has done a great job with virtual learning. She send daily lessons and schedules weekly personal calls to interact with students directly.

Sutherland says it is all about the students. "I think just me at the start of the year what I do is try to build a relationship with them, and let them know I am always there for them not just as their teacher but as a person in life so that's probably what you saw at the start. I think though the gift of them coming through in person is even better than the gifts that they brought," Bianca Sutherland says.