Tariff reduction for fair trade zone protects companies through benefits

Tariffs are on the rise. However, FTZ 176 at the Rockford Airport is making sure its operators are increasing its cash flow benefits out of the gate.

Stateline businesses that rely on foreign imports can use the trade zone to defer tariff costs to when the products are exported. This can save small manufacturing companies thousands of dollars.

According to the International Trade Administration, FTZ 176 has helped Rockford exports go up by 94% in the last decade, a rate that surpasses the national and state average.