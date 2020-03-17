Target reserves designated shopping hour for vulnerable customers, reduces operating hours

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, all Target stores will close by 9 p.m. local time daily, which will provide the team additional time for cleaning and restocking each day.

In addition, Target will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests, including elderly and those with underlying health concerns. The retailer is encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.

"Families are counting on Target for critical supplies during this challenging time, and we'll continue to do all that we can to keep our stores open. For weeks, we've been responding to the impact of the coronavirus by taking care of our team, rigorously cleaning our stores and helping our guests find the food, medicine and other essentials they need for themselves and their families," said Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target. "As our team continues to adapt to the country's fast-changing needs, we're announcing plans to reduce our store hours and offer dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable guests. We'll also maintain limits on select products and would ask guests to purchase only what they need so there's enough supply to accommodate this increased demand."