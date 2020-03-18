Rochelle Community Hospital takes emergency measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

Rochelle Community Hospital and the Family Healthcare Clinic is taking emergency measures to keep patients safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus

(Cropped Photo: Dr. Jayesh Amin / CC BY-SA 3.0) (MGN Image)

The hospital is the asking us to use only the main and emergency entrances.

Access is limited to patients requiring outpatient testing, convenient care acute visits, and infusion services.

Inpatient visitors must be 18 years old, only one adult per patient, who is either a parent of a minor or is the medical power of attorney.

You may be screened before entering.

The hospital's cafeteria and the business office is closed to the public.

These changes will be implemented until further notice.

