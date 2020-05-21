"Tactical Standoff" happening in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis (WIFR) -- The Beloit Police Department is currently responding to a "tactical situation," in the 900 block of Gerald Avenue.

Police were heard using megaphones trying to cause the surrender of people in the residence.

WIFR has a crew on scene, expecting to hear a press conference soon.

 