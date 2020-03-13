TSA to allow larger bottles of hand sanitizer in carry-ons

While many are taking extra precautions to limit the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is doing its part in response to COVID-19.

The agency announced on its website it will modify its policies for bringing hand sanitizer in carry-on bags, allowing up to 12 ounce bottles from the standards allowance of 3.4 ounces for liquids.

The statement reads as follows:

"TSA understands that COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is at the forefront on the minds of travelers, as health officials are encouraging that individuals wash their hands frequently. With that in mind, TSA is allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer containers up to 12 ounces to be permitted in carry-on bags until further notice. Passengers can expect that these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquids permitted through a checkpoint will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience.

Please keep in mind that all other liquids, gels and aerosols brought to a checkpoint continue to be allowed at the limit of 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters carried in a one quart-size bag."