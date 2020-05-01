Symphony Northwoods is area of concern for Boone County Health Department

The Boone County Health Department reports 125 positive cases of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 25 in the past 24 hours.

In all, 11 people in that county have died from the virus

The latest death is a person in their 80s who was a resident of Symphony Northwoods, a long-term care facility. That death and 17 of the 25 positive cases reported Friday are there.

In fact, 41 positive cases of COVID-19 in Boone County are among Symphony Northwoods residents and 13 are staff members. Seven residents have died from it.

