SwedishAmerican's Breast Health Center reopens

Getting back to work and figuring out the new normal, that's what SwedishAmerican's Breast Health Center is working to do as it opens back up this week.

The key is screening to catch cancer early because it's easier to treat. While the hospital never stopped essential appointments, it reopened its normal schedule with necessary precautions in place, including screening all patients as they walk into the building, requiring face coverings and temperature checks. SwedishAmerican also has social distancing guidelines in place. Leaders say they just want their patients to feel safe.

Andrea Bennett of SwedishAmerican said, "We are doing the right thing for our patients and our staff. We want them to know that we have taken extra measures to make sure they are safe. We have little marks on our floor now at our registration desk."

