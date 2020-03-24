SwedishAmerican will take donations of medical and protective equipment

Starting Wednesday, March 25, SwedishAmerican will begin collecting donated items from the community. These donations will add to the inventory SwedishAmerican has already built up as part of its preparedness efforts to protect staff as they care for patients with COVID-19 during the coming weeks.

New and unused items that SwedishAmerican will accept include:

-Face masks (At this time homemade masks are not being accepted.)

-N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

-Eye protection, including face shields and unvented goggles

-Disposable gowns

-Disposable gloves

-Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

-Hand sanitizer

SwedishAmerican will not accept medication, blankets, toys, clothing or other medical supplies.

“We’ve had an outpouring of community interest to donate supplies to help combat COVID-19 and protect our employees,” said SwedishAmerican Materials Management Director John Cashmore. “Due to the critical shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfecting supplies nationwide, SwedishAmerican is turning to the community for donations of specific new or unused items.”

SwedishAmerican will accept donations of specific new/unused/unexpired items from businesses and organizations Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the hospital’s State Street entrance, 1401 East State Street, Rockford, IL 61104.