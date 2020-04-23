SwedishAmerican to put salary cuts and hour reductions in place for staff

In a statement obtained by 23 News, SwedishAmerican says the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the healthcare system to cut pay and reduce hours for some employees.

In part the statement reads, “Today SwedishAmerican announced to its valued family of healthcare professionals and staff a series of temporary cost-cutting measures that are necessary for us to continue to address the many challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SwedishAmerican says it has postponed many elective surgeries and procedures along with reducing the census of inpatients to better protect their patients, staff and community.

The healthcare system says they anticipate losing between $45 and 75 million in revenue between March 15 and June 30.

Over the next two months, SwedishAmerican’s leadership team, employed SwedishAmerican Medical Group physicians and non-physician providers will experience pay cuts.

All directors, managers and supervisors will be required to take mandatory time off before June 30 and all hourly staff will experience flexing of hours to match volume and work within the healthcare system.

SwedishAmerican’s hourly employees will not receive a pay cut to ensure that nurses and support staff caring for COVID-19 patients will have no change to their pay rate.

Jennifer Maher, Interim President and CEO of SwedishAmerican Health System says, "The federal and state government responses are helpful, but they come nowhere near covering the losses of healthcare systems across the country. The necessary financial measures being taken above by SwedishAmerican are difficult but will ensure that we can continue to care for our community through COVID-19 and into the future.”