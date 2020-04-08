SwedishAmerican shares much needed personal protection equipment

While larger hospitals get protection equipment donations regularly, many smaller facilities in the Stateline can't accept donations themselves. Now SwedishAmerican is stepping in to help.

SwedishAmerican hosted a pick up Wednesday for more than 15 long-term care and rehab facilities where they could get pre-packaged masks, gloves and other necessary medical supplies. Swedes wants to share their supplies saying other organizations may be low and in need while not being able to host drives themselves.

The hospital system is still accepting donations of medical supplies. If you want to donate you can drop off supplies Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main entrance of the hospital on East State Street.