Each year, SwedishAmerican recognizes its nurses in a Year of the Nurse awards presentation. But this year is extra important with the task at hand for all healthcare workers. The awards honors some of its top nurses of the year.

"It's a very difficult time, but between our leadership and a ll our staff here at SwedishAmerican we are able to take care of these patients every day to the best of our ability," Amy Dull of the SwedishAmerican Magnet Program says.