SwedishAmerican no longer allowing visitors during the COVID-19 outbreak

Following Mercyhealth and Beloit health systems this past week, SwedishAmerican is no longer allowing visitors in its hospitals during the COVID-19 outbreak.

These go into effect Saturday evening and officials with SwedishAmerican say the decision to not allow visitors is to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The effort to protect health and well-being of patients, staff and care providers led to the decision, according to SwedishAmerican.

However, there are a few exceptions to not allowing visitors. Here are the exceptions:

1. Inpatient: No inpatient visitors will be allowed, except for healthcare decision makers and visitors of end-of-life patients.

2. Labor & Delivery/Mother: Baby One primary support person per patient will be allowed. Patient siblings or anyone under 18 are not allowed.

3. Pediatrics/NICU: Two primary support persons per patient will be allowed. Patient siblings or anyone under 18 are not allowed.

4. Clinic Appointments: No visitors for clinic appointments, except one support person can accompany a cognitively disabled or physically impaired patient.

Healthcare decision makers, support persons and visitors of end-of-life patients who are currently experiencing or recently experienced any acute respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath, are not permitted.