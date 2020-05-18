SwedishAmerican begins treating patients using remdesivir

One local hospital receives a drug recently approved to use on an emergency basis on patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

"We are cautiously optimistic as far as the benefits we are going to see from the drug,"

SwedishAmerican Hospital received the first shipment of remdesivir a little over a week ago. It's a drug that's shown some promise in helping COVID-19 patients.

"The good news is for the patients who have received the medication at SwedishAmerican have had a positive recovery.," said Director of Pharmacy Services at SwedishAmerican Thomas Carey.

Carey says it's hard to know how effective it is because it's only been tested on a small group of people.

"So it's really difficult to estimate the impact of the drug versus the normal course of the actual disease state," Carey said.

Right now at Swedes, it's being used on four patients.

"It's a medication we inject directly into the patient. A patient gets kind of a larger dose the first day and then one dose each day for about 10 days," Carey said.

But because there is only limited information about this medication's effectiveness, the Food and Drug Administration only allows its use in emergencies.

"We are using it but using it smartly and judicially by the guidance of the infectious disease experts and the pulmonary intensivist at our hospital," said Trauma Director at SwedishAmerican Dr. James Cole.

Remdesivir is the only approved therapeutic agent shown to cut down the time of recovery from COVID-19.