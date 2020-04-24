SwedishAmerican beginning to implement ‘surge plan’ as it’s nearing capacity

SwedishAmerican Hospital is beginning to implement its ‘surge plan’ as the number of admitted COVID-19 patients continues to rise.

Dr. James Cole is the Trauma Medical Director at SwedishAmerican and says the hospital is getting closer to hitting capacity.

“A fair number of the people on our COVID floor are very sick and some are bordering on needing to be transferred to the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Cole.

Dr. Cole says the ‘surge mode plan’ is a multi-phase plan that includes expanding the intensive care unit to gain additional beds.

“For whatever reason we’ve seen a disproportionate share of the COVID population in Rockford,” said Dr. Cole. “We continue to see a rise in the number of COVID positive patients.”

The hospital says currently they are treating 37 COVID-19 positive patients, and will implement the next phase of their plan should they exceed capacity.