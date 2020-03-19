Suspect involved in multiple shootings is arrested by Rockford Police

As Rockford Police Detectives investigated several shootings, officers identified 20-year-old Stefin Alston as one of the suspects involved in the shootings.

Partnering with the FBI, officers located Alston around 11:30 a.m. on March 18 inside the residence in the 4500 block of Cleveland Drive. Officers say they located a handgun and heroin from the scene of Alston's arrest.

After his case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office, he was charged with three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Probation Violation, Failure to Appear and Unlawful Possession of Heroin.

Alston is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a $1.35 million dollar bond between his charges.