Suspect dead after hours long standoff

Rockford Police responded to an active shooting at the Super 8 Motel on Rockford's east side early Sunday morning.

In a series of tweets (see below), Rockford Police responded to the Motel on Colosseum, near E. State Street at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

At 6 a.m. the nearly six hour long standoff with the shooting suspect ended with the suspect found dead from what police are saying appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers were exchanging gunfire with the barricaded subject.

It was confirmed that one person died and two others were shot before police got to the scene. The Super 8 Motel was evacuated with the shooting coming from inside the hotel.

This is the second shooting of the weekend, a 21-year-old man from Rockford was killed​ late Saturday evening after a shooting at the Stop-N-Go on Charles Street.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay tuned for updates.