Illinois Supreme Court to hear Alan Beaman appeal

The Illinois Supreme Court says it will hear Alan Beaman’s appeal in his case against the Town of Normal and three of its retired police officers.

In a statement released Wednesday, the state’s high court granted the Rockford native’s request for a hearing.

Beaman filed a lawsuit against the township and the officers in 2014. He claims the officers and McLean County prosecutors conspired to charge him in the 1993 death of his former girlfriend, Jennifer Lockmiller of Decatur. She was a student at Illinois State University and was strangled to death in her apartment in Normal.

Beaman spent 13 years in prison before the Illinois Supreme Court reversed his murder conviction, and the state dropped the murder charges.

In 2016, a circuit court judge dismissed Beaman’s lawsuit and the Fourth District Appellate Court upheld that ruling. But in February 2019, the Illinois Supreme Court sent the case back to the appellate court for reconsideration. Later that year, the Fourth District Appellate Court upheld the initial dismissal. That’s when Beaman’s attorneys requested a review by the Supreme Court.

A date for the high court’s hearing hasn’t been set.

