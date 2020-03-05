Super majority ordinance heads to Winnebago County Board

An ordinance changing the structure of the Winnebago County Board gets committee approval, just as Election Day approaches.

"The timing of this is atrocious, it's just awful. We are less than two weeks from a primary," said Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney.

The Board's Personnel and Policies Committee approves an ordinance regarding the super majority, giving members the ability to pass decisions with a three-fifths vote.

"So, it's only one more person to approve something, and most times, because we don't have partisan fights on the board, we haven't had one for years. We generally agree on things, this board gets along very well together. So, most times, our ordinances get approved by 12, 13, 14, 15 people anyways," said Jim Webster (R-2nd District).

Chairperson Frank Haney says the timing of this vote spells trouble for the future leader of the board.

"The primary actually has more contested races than the general election will have, in terms of County Board seats. So, there's some major battles going on, including a primary for chairman, including several key district races that are very contentious and quite frankly, one of the core issues is this issue," said Haney.

Saying he had less than 24 hours to review the ordinance, board member Joe Hoffman voted down the move.

"Why all of a sudden did that come up? Why is it necessary? I don't know that I'm against it, I just want to know why it came up like it did," said Hoffman.

With the election just days away, Haney fears it will take away the power of the constituent going forward.

"Governments like Winnebago County government exist to serve our community, not the other way around, not to serve a small fraction of a particular board," said Haney.

After the vote, Webster said he would be in favor of the ordinance, even if he wasn't running for chairperson, saying it's the Board's will.

In other board decisions, the Operations and Administrative Committee approved the use of up to $100,000 dollars to remove debris and damage from the vacant Public Safety Building.