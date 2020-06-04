Summerfest 2020 in Milwaukee has been cancelled

Summerfest 2020 has been cancelled, announced via a press release on the official Summerfest website..

While originally scheduled for June, the event was temporarily pushed back till September, until its ultimate cancellation.

Refunds are being offered via the Summerfest website.

In the release, Summerfest President and CEO Don Smiley said, "As we all face a challenging and unusual summer and fall ahead, we sincerely appreciate all the support demonstrated by our fans and sponsors and encourage you to support your favorite musicians in the months to come. We hope you will carry the spirit of Summerfest with you until we can be together again. May the magic of music fill your life with joy and memories."

Dates for Summerfest 2021 will be announced at a later date.