Summer to begin on warm, humid, but, at times, unsettled note

To say June's been a warm month would be a tremendous understatement, and it's officially not even Summer yet (Summer officially begins at 4:43pm Saturday)! Friday's 90° high temperature in Rockford is the fifth such day already in 2020, and the 16th time the mercury has reached 85° or higher. A 17th day of 85°+ warmth comes Saturday, in stark contrast to 2019, which didn't see its 17th day in 85°+ territory until July 13th!

The warmth, to this point, has been delightful, featuring unseasonably low humidity. That's in the process of changing, though, as humidity levels have been climbing steadily Friday Evening and will continue to climb through most, if not all of Saturday. A few very widely scattered showers are possible Friday Night, especially well west of Rockford, but the chances for rainfall rise dramatically Saturday.

Rainfall is desperately needed here, so the prospects for wet weather are not the worst thing in the world. The chances for rain will increase as the day goes on, likely peaking on two occasions, once in the early to mid afternoon hours, the second time Saturday Evening. Extensive cloud cover should greatly limit a severe weather threat here, though if any sunshine of importance were to occur, those threats would rise considerably.

Our main concern would be in the form of locally heavy rainfall. A suite of computer models projects over a half an inch of rain could come over the course of this weekend, mainly on Saturday and Saturday Night, with one model late Friday Evening generating a rainfall total of more than an inch!

The best news in all of this is that rain looks to cease by sunrise Sunday, or perhaps just a bit afterward, with sunshine to follow shortly. It's looking increasingly likely that Father's Day will turn out to be dry, pleasantly warm, and less humid, for most, if not all of the day!