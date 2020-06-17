Summer family markets offer free groceries

Family Markets are offering free groceries on three dates this summer in Loves Park.

Families with children 18 and under living in their home are invited to shop at Wantz Park on 600 Clifford Ave.

The markets will take place on June 19 and July 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and August 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the city of Rockford.

No registration or documentation is necessary. Families will receive a pre-packaged box of food and are asked not to get out of their cars as volunteers will place the box in the car or trunk, according to the city of Rockford.

Summer Family Markets are held in cooperation with Northern Illinois Food Bank, Rockford Park District and Community Action.