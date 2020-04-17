Subway teams with Feeding America Network to provide food for those in need

For the rest of the month, ordering a sub at Subway will lead to feeding a family in need.

Subway restaurants are teaming up with Feeding America to provide up to 15 million meals to feed people in need across the country. From April 17 through April 30, for every footlong purchased for takeout, catering or delivery; Subway will provide a meal to Feeding America.

With Feeding America predicting food banks needing an additional estimated $1.4 billion over the next six months to feed people in need due to the COIVD-19 pandemic, Subway and its guests are lending their support by simply ordering their favorite Footlong from participating restaurants through the Subway app, on order.subway.com or by visiting Subway.com to find their closest restaurant offering takeout.

“Subway has always been a part of the community to provide delicious subs and a helping hand – and we plan to continue to do just that during this time of hardship,” said Subway’s North America President, Trevor Haynes. “From keeping our restaurants open and safe, to providing better-for-you food options, to our Franchise Owners dedicating their time and donating food, Subway is open to serve. And, we are proud to once again partner with Feeding America to help make sure our neighbors are getting the nutritious meals they need and deserve.”

As of December 2019, the Feeding America network of food banks served about 40 million people a year. It has seen a drastic uptick in need, an unprecedented increase of 17 million people, who will rely on food banks during this uncertain time. This has put an unexpected burden on the Feeding America network, and despite increased support, it still doesn’t have all of the resources it needs to meet demands.

“Feeding America network food banks have seen an unprecedented increase in need for food assistance across the communities they serve,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Subway’s donation of 15 million meals will help ease the burden felt by our neighbors struggling with hunger so they can instead focus on navigating this difficult time with their families