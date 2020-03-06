Subject posing as Rock County Sheriff's Deputy

The Rock County Sheriff's office received another complaint Thursday of a subject posing as a member of the sheriff's office.

The person who tipped the department says they received a voicemail from a subject identifying themselves as a Deputy with the department. That caller used the real identity of a current deputy sheriff and informed the person they had a warrant out for their arrest.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office reminds the public that their office does not make phone calls to residents with warrants out for their arrest. They also say if you receive a suspicious phone call, do not give out any personal information and report it immediately to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

You can also see if the person who is calling you is in fact an employee of the Rock County Sheriff's Office, call (608)-757-2244 and their identity will be verified.