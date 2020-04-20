Study: Rockford area workforce experiencing below average COVID-19 direct impact

With 20.3% of its workforce operating in these sectors, the Rockford region workforce is experiencing a below average impact during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report​.

The analysis, which includes a table with data on more than 300 metropolitan areas in all 50 states, the Rockford metro area (ranks 214) has 16,000 total retail workers and 14,500 leisure and hospitality workers. The report also states an -11.5% of cost of living compared to the national average and a 15.8% poverty rate.

Nevada and Hawaii lead the nation in the share of employment in retail, leisure, and hospitality at 35.5% and 30.1%, respectively. At the low end, Kansas and Minnesota both have about 19% of their workforce employed in these sectors.

Only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 people were included in the analysis.