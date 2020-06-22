Rockford University announces fall opening plans

Rockford University shared its plans to welcome back students in the fall.

The university's fall semester will begin as planned on Aug. 19. However, the university will not have the traditional fall break. All classes will be designed with a hybrid approach using virtual and in-person instruction.

The final day of the regular semester will be Nov. 24 and final exams will occur online the week after Thanksgiving, according to the university.

"This allows classes to meet face-to-face while simultaneously leveraging current technologies, fully utilizing classroom space, and accommodating those students, faculty, and staff who are vulnerable populations in regard to COVID-19," according to the university.

In the event that the state finds itself back in Phase 3, all Rockford University classes will be prepared to seamlessly shift to fully online programs, according to the university.

Rockford University has set up several task forces which are still actively planning and working through many details and possibilities based on questions or concerns students, faculty and staff may have.

During the next two months, faculty and staff will be working out details regarding the fall curriculum in regard to various modes of delivery, location of classes and safety protocols. Additionally, the university claims they are monitoring recommendations and guidelines from local, state, and national officials, and designing responses with students, faculty, staff and partners in higher education, according to the university.

The guidelines and safety measures in place for the fall 2020 opening plan will apply to all students, including students in the traditional undergraduate program — on campus or commuting — adult degree completion program, or graduate programs.

"Our faculty and staff have been planning to ensure our students' experience is positive and personal - no matter the learning environment. The blended curriculum enables in-person, on-campus learning while adhering to social distancing guidelines and providing a safe and clean environment for our community," Dr. Eric Fulcomer, President, Rockford University said. "We are well-prepared to balance our students' educational opportunities and safety."