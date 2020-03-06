String of Gorgeous Weekends Continues

Just when we thought we couldn't have better weather than what we've seen the past two weekends, Mother Nature provides us another treat! This weekend will be, without any semblance of a doubt, the nicest weekend of the year, and the warmest weekend since October!

High pressure dominates the atmospheric landscape in the nation's midsection all weekend long. It's that high pressure system that brought the return of sunshine to the region Friday, and the much lighter wind regime Friday Night. The high will move slowly eastward Saturday, allowing our winds to return to a southerly direction. The increasingly well-organized winds, in combination with the increasingly strong March sun, will allow temperatures to reach the mid-50s in most spots, levels at least a dozen degrees above normal for this time of year.

While not windy by any means, enough of a breeze will be present Saturday Night to keep temperatures from falling much below 40°. With a higher base from which to build Sunday, temperatures will take another significant step forward, thanks once again to full sun and a strong southwesterly breeze. Our 64° forecast high Sunday remains very much on track, which would easily make it the warmest day of 2020 to date!

Daylight Saving Time also begins Sunday, which is another clear reminder of Spring. Be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to sleep Saturday Night! As a result of the time change, the sun won't set Sunday Night until 6:55pm, which will give those who choose to grill out an ample opportunity to do so with full daylight at their disposal. Our first 7:00 sunset isn't too far behind, as that's set to occur on Thursday!

Enjoy the weekend, everyone!