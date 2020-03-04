Storm Spotter Training Course Offered in Freeport Thursday

Tuesday's deadly tornadoes in Nashville serve as a sobering reminder that severe storms and tornadoes can happen anywhere and at any time. With that in mind, it's time we seriously begin our preparations for the upcoming severe weather season, and the National Weather Service is offering Stateline residents an opportunity to arm themselves with critical severe weather knowledge.

The National Weather Service's Quad Cities forecast office is hosting a storm spotter training course in Freeport Thursday, in conjunction with the Stephenson County emergency management office. The free, two hour class begins at 6:30pm at Highland Community College, Building H, Room 201. There's no need to register in advance for the class, though it's encouraged you arrive about 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the course.

While classes are appropriate for all ages, the National Weather Service asserts that attendees 10 years old or older will likely get the most out of the course.

Those attending the course will learn about the basics of severe weather, including structure of severe thunderstorms, how to identify specific features within a storm, how to properly position yourself in relationship to a storm, spotter safety, and how to communicate severe weather reports.

If you're unable to make Thursday's course, there'll be another opportunity in about two weeks, though it'll require a much lengthier drive. The next class to be held within an hour's drive of Rockford will be Thursday, March 19 in Crystal Lake. Additional classes will be held in Southern Wisconsin in April.