Stolen car leads to arrests in Rockford

Two were arrested after the Rockford Police Department spotted a stolen car on Friday night.

The Rockford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Deane Drive near Best Buy at 7:15 p.m.

After police investigated, officers learned the car was reported stolen out of Rockford. Both of those in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Jeremiah Boyd, 29 of Rockford was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic offenses and an outstanding warrant.

A 17-year-old was also arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and an outstanding warrant. The name of the teen boy was not revealed by the police department.