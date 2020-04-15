Sticking Snow on the Way for Much of the Stateline

The calendar may say we've reached the halfway point in April, but the past three days have felt more like late February or early March. For a third straight day, temperatures struggled to reach the 40° mark in many spots, even failing to do so in some communities. Adding to the wintry feel to the air has been a persistently gusty breeze and, at times early Wednesday, a few light snow showers.

Cold temperatures go nowhere Thursday, and if that's not enough good news for you, it's looking increasingly likely that sticking snow is also on the way Thursday Night into early Friday. There's become a strong consensus among computer models that a good part of Illinois will be targeted for potentially heavy snow as well. It does not appear as though our immediate area will be in the crosshairs for the heaviest snow, though accumulations are looking like a solid bet over most of the area.

Snow is projected to begin sometime in the mid to late evening hours Thursday, and will continue through much of the night before letting up in time for Friday Morning's commute. There will be a sharp cutoff in accumulations from north to south, which makes such a forecast a somewhat tricky one. Right now, current trends suggest the heaviest snowfall amounts are to be found across Central Illinois, with little, if any snow likely to fall north of the Wisconsin border. It's important to keep in mind, though, with the system still 24 hours from arriving here, that a subtle shift in the storm track is still possible, and could have implications on how much snow falls in any one particular location.

Having examined the latest model data late Wednesday Evening, our forecast is for 1 to 3 inches of snowfall for most of the Stateline. I fully expect most areas to be on the low end of that range. The 3" recipients would be mainly south of Interstate 88. An isolated 4" tally can't be completely ruled out in the far southernmost portions of Whiteside, Lee, or DeKalb Counties. Conversely, folks in Southern Wisconsin won't likely see more than a dusting of snow, as things appear right now. Again, there's a need to reiterate that this forecast is not set in stone, rather our current thinking at this stage in the game. A storm track shift of as few as 10 or 15 miles could have significant impacts on the amount of snow could come down. Close monitoring of the situation will continue.

A few final notes about the accumulations. First, most accumulations will occur on grassy surfaces. Road temperatures should remain warm enough to prohibit any significant accumulations on our roads, however, as evidenced by the multiple accidents in our area Wednesday Morning, bridges and overpasses will still be prone to becoming slick, so caution should still be exercised if traveling Thursday Night or early Friday. Secondly, though we're forecasting 1 to 3 inches for Northern Illinois, many towns in our area will wake up to less than an inch Friday Morning. Why's that? That's because much of this snow will be melting from the ground up overnight. Finally, whatever snow we do get will only be around for a few hours, so if there's enough to make a snowman, do so Friday Morning, because the snow will have melted entirely by Friday Afternoon.

Sun's back later in the day Friday, and will stick around for the weekend.