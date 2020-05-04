Sterling's Midway drive-in theater to reopen on May 22

Sterling’s Midway Drive-In Theater announced Monday that it will be open for business starting May 22.

A Facebook post (see below)​ on Monday from the theater group announced the opening date for the season as the theater commemorates its 70th anniversary.

The theater will be showing summer classics along with first run movies.

Co-owner Mia Kerz says, "We will soon be announcing new policies and procedures to increase your peace of mind while you are at the Midway. Everyone please stay safe and healthy, and we are looking forward to seeing you in a few short weeks!"