Steps to Grace Dance Academy offering their classes to students through zoom

Providing a positive place to dance for kids and teens. That's the mission of Steps to Grace Dance Academy.

And employees at Steps to Grace weren’t going to let a worldwide pandemic stop their mission.

The 34 classes they offer are now featured online through zoom so students are still able to dance and employees can still work.

Holly Reilly the Steps to Grace Dancy Academy owner says there have been a few obstacles but they only get stronger from here.

"You just work with what you have. And we're trying to encourage the kids to stay positive, and keep going towards their goal, keep dreaming, and keep working hard, even though we are in an uncertain time." Reilly says.

