Stephenson and DeKalb Counties both reporting new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Stephenson and DeKalb Counties are reporting new cases of COVID-19 Sudnay.

In Stephenson County, one new case was confirmed bringing the total to three cases. DeKalb County confirms two new cases, bringing the total to 8 according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Winnebago County also confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total to twelve cases.

