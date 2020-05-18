Stephenson County reports first COVID-19 related death

Stephenson County is reporting the first death related to Coronavirus (COVID-19), an individual in their 70’s.

The Stephenson County Health Department would like to extend their condolences to the family, and ask for the public to respect their privacy. The total confirmed positive cases is 144. Three of these individuals are still hospitalized.

Health Department officials said they are experiencing increased positive cases within the Hispanic Community. These cases have affected three local businesses, including Nuestro Queso, Pearl Valley Eggs and Snak King. For all individuals tested in the County, 86% have shown negative results. Health leaders said they are working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), FHN and continues to monitor the individuals, and their close contacts. Further details about the individuals will not be released to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families.