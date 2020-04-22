Stephenson County leaders send letter to Pritzker to ease restrictions on small businesses

Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller reached out to Stephenson County mayors and village presidents to urge Governor Pritzker to ease restrictions that are affecting small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter from Stephenson County was signed by Mayor Jodi Miller, City of Freeport, Shawn Cox, President Village of Cedarville, Jason Knox, President Village of Dakota, Robert Knoup, President Village of Pearl City, Kim Kopp, President Village of Ridott, Charles Halbleib, President Village of Rock City, LeRoy Wernet, President Village of Winslow, Dennis Bergman, President Village of Lena and Michael Siedschlag and President Village of Orangeville.

The letter praised Governor Pritzker for his leadership as the county faces unprecedented times with the pandemic. The letter asks for consideration for the area as it differs greatly from what a larger metropolitan area has in keeping physical distances with public transportation and larger crowd bases than what the county has.

Local officials are meeting on a regular basis to explore plans for opening back up and adjusting to the new normal.