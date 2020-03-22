Stephenson County declares disaster emergency

Stephenson County declares a disaster emergency after the first resident, a patient in their teens, tests positive for COVID-19. This allows the board and county receive state and federal dollars to respond to the outbreak.

This comes after Winnebago and Boone Counties both declaring disaster emergencies this last week. Stephenson County also declares this emergency on the same day where the first positive case of COVID-19 case was confirmed in the county. A teenager was tested positive for the virus and is quarantined at home as of Sunday evening.

Freeport Health Network has also implemented a hotline for mobile testing of COVID-19 where callers are screened to determine their risk level and appointments for the testing are scheduled if appropriate. Individuals can't be tested at the mobile location without an appointment. The hotline number is (815) 599-6412.

Anyone, including people who are not FHN patients, can also use FHNow, FHN's telemedicine service, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Callers do not need to have an FHN provider, and can speak face-to face with a healthcare provider via videoconference on phones, tablets, or laptop computers. It's fast and easy to sign up – visit www.fhn.org/FHNow​ for

instructions. (An online visit with FHNow is $59: More information is online.)