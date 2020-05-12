Stephenson County confirms one new positive COVID-19 case, total now at 114

COVID-19 cases in Stephenson County continue going up, with three local businesses being affected by the virus.

1 additional case was confirmed in the county over the last 24 hours, bringing the county total to 114 positive COVID-19 cases. The cases all involve individuals between their 20s and their 50s.

The Stephenson County Health Department says 3 of the cases are still hospitalized and 5 were discharged. 79 cases are currently recovering at home. Officials also say these cases have affected the following local businesses:

-- Nuestro Queso

-- Pearl Valley Eggs

-- Snak King

86% of the persons tested for COVID-19 in Stephenson County have tested negative for the virus.